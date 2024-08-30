StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

