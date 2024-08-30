StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.64.
About Smart Powerr
