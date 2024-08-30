StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 6.6 %

SSY opened at $0.78 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

