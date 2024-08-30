StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $82,966.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

