StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $82,966.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
