StockNews.com Downgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.