StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.