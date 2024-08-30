StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
