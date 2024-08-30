StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

