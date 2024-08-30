StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

