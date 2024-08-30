StockNews.com Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.