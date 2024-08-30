StockNews.com Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.43.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

