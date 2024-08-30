StockNews.com Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Prudential by 13.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 128,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prudential by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

