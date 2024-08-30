Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Trading Down 0.4%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 34,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.