Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $245,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $233.68 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

