Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.