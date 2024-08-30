Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

