Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 467 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $223.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average is $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.