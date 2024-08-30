Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $71.66 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

