Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Oil & Gas
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.