SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.39. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 55,588 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

