Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,149,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 8,248,346 shares.The stock last traded at $423.85 and had previously closed at $547.64.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.96 and a 200-day moving average of $834.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer shares are going to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

