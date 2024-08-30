Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,073,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 7,364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,677.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

