Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,073,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 7,364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,677.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
