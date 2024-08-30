Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$14,621.01 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,621.01.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.
About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee
