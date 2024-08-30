Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$14,621.01 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,621.01.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

