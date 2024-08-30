Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Sells $125,879.58 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $125,879.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,162,447.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 32,678 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $419,585.52.

On Wednesday, August 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,699 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $47,347.20.

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $493,441.56.

On Friday, August 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $275,520.70.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

