Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.47 and last traded at $153.50. Approximately 1,337,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,026,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.86.

Specifically, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

