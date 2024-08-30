TD Cowen Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $288.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $279.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

NYSE:BURL opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

