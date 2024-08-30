TD Securities Downgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$114.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$116.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.52. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

