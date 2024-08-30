Tejon Ranch Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tejon Ranch in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tejon Ranch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:TRC opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 1,267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

