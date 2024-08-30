Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Up 1.4%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 35,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 31,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Telesat Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Telesat by 6,039.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

