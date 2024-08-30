Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Guess? Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

