Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Market Perform

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $168.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Dollar General Stock Down 32.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

