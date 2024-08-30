Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Torrid

Torrid Stock Down 2.1 %

CURV stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Torrid’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.