Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abercrombie & Fitch to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

NYSE:ANF opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

