Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

