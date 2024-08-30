Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

