The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.07.

TSE BNS opened at C$66.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

