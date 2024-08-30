The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

