The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.87.
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.