The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528 in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

