The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 35.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 193,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

