The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Shares of HD stock opened at $366.97 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

