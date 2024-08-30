The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 364,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

