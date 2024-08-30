The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $25.98. The RMR Group shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 20,537 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

