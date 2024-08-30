The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

