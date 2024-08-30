Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

