Tigress Financial Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $295.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

