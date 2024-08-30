Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKKHF opened at C$25.32 on Friday. Tikehau Capital has a 1-year low of C$23.01 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.08.

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

