Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tikehau Capital Price Performance
Shares of TKKHF opened at C$25.32 on Friday. Tikehau Capital has a 1-year low of C$23.01 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.08.
Tikehau Capital Company Profile
