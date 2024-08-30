Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.70

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.70 and traded as high as $31.14. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 20,502 shares changing hands.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

