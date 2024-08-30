Tintra (LON:TNT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43). Approximately 26,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 82,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Tintra Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -171.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Tintra Company Profile

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

