Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $0.00-0.50 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Northland Securities cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

