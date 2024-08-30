Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $0.00-0.50 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

