TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.93.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TKO opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.